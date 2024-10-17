Teens wanted for throwing rocks down at cars, people from Detroit railroad tracks

Detroit police are looking for teens hurling rocks down at passing cars from railroad tracks up above.

Two teen boys got access to train tracks walked near the Amtrak station downtown, and started throwing rocks at people and cars below.

"This is not a game, it's not a joke," said Cmdr. Matthew Fulgenzi.

This goes beyond kids just being kids. It started as trespassing for two teens - but doesn’t end there. They began throwing rocks.

One man, just walking by, was hit in the face.

"He was in transport to the hospital, received medical care and some stitches," Fulgenzi said.

Then – 12 minutes later, Detroit police say a woman’s windshield was hit by another barrage of rocks. She thought she was shot at.

"Just imagine driving and the impact of hitting your vehicle we could've had a collision with other motorist on the roadway - she could've hit something else," he said.

Or event killed - and it’s happened before. In a case out of Flint in 2017, five teens took part in throwing a 6-pound rock, from an overpass on I-75. It hit the passenger in a van, and the 32-year-old man was killed.

One of those teens was charged and sentenced for second degree murder. He’s serving up to 20 years in prison.

And that’s what's at stake in this case.

"This is going to result in some serious felony charges," Fulgenzi said.

After the second rock tossing – near Baltimore and Third streets – witnesses say the teens ran off, no one saw them get into a car.

It all happened around 1, Thursday and since, nothing.

"There's no pattern of this, our downtown area is extremely safe," the commander said.

Fulgenzi – is asking the kids to turn themselves in and obviously never to do this again.

"They don't know what can happen by the trains up there, they could injure themselves," he said. "I'm reminding the parents know where your kids are at, talk to them."

It’s not much – but one of the suspects had a bright green hoodie on, and the other a burgandy sweatshirt.

Detroit police is working to get video out to the public once they can find it.

"It's unacceptable and we're going to get them," Fulgenzi said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Third Precinct, (313) 596-5300 which is investigating.