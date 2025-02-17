Teens wanting cosmetic procedures due to social media is on the rise

The Brief Social media pressure is likely boosting the interest of teens in cosmetic procedures. A recent study shows 1 in 6 parents of teens support the procedures with approval. Social media images are commonly digitally enhanced creatic unrealistic expectations, says a doctor.



Take a quick peek at social media and you'll notice sometimes filtered faces or unrealistic body images, so when a teen looks at those pictures - it sometimes prompts a request for non-surgical cosmetic proceedures. But are they too young?

Big picture view:

In recent years, non-surgical cosmetic procedures –like laser hair removal, teeth whitening and dermal fillers – have become increasingly popular.

A new poll from University of Michigan Health C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital finds that one in six parents of teenagers think their child should be allowed to get one of these cosmetic procedures for any reason, if they have parental approval.

The pediatrician who led the poll, Dr. Susan Woolford, says even though these procedures are less risky than surgery, it does not mean they are risk-free.

"One can see problems such as burns or scarring, infections might develop, or someone could have an allergic reaction," she said. "Now these problems are more likely to occur if one goes to a provider who's less skilled or less experienced, and if the procedures are performed in a setting where the patient's health and safety are not adequately protected."

Many parents expressed concerns about issues with these procedures, as well as worries that their child would either grow to regret them or would want more in the future.

Doctor Woolford says the pressures of social media likely contribute to teens wanting to make changes to their bodies.

"Teens are inundated by these digitally enhanced images that present appearances that are really hard to achieve naturally, and in fact, might be impossible," she said.

As teens try to keep up with what they see on social media, one of the more difficult lessons for kids who are struggling with their appearance, is to learn is that changing how they look might not change their outlook.

"So as changing one's appearance does not guarantee that it will change one's life, it's important for parents to explore with their teens the reasons why they're making that request," she said.

Half of parents say being bullied is not a valid reasons for teens to get a non-surgical cosmetic procedure.- what about if a procedure might improve a teen's mental health?

Parents seem to be evenly split on that reason.

The Source: Dr. Susan Woolford led the poll finding 1 in 6 parents of teens support cosmetic procedures.



