A brand-new interchange and 18 traffic signals will now greet drivers at the Michigan Department of Transportation's recently completed road project at Telegraph and Eight Mile.

Beginning Monday, commuters will come upon the new diverging diamond interchange in Southfield, which aims to make it easier for people to enter and exit the busy roadway while reducing the number of delays.

The two-year $54 million project helped rebuild 1.4 miles of road at Telegraph between Eight Mile and Grand River. It included rebuilding five bridges, drainage and water main work, and sidewalk improvements.

The goal of diamond interchanges is to lower traffic speeds while streaming traffic at some of the busiest spots of travel.

It's not the first one to be built in Southeast Michigan with MDOT adding a DDI at I-75 and 14 Mile.

Crews have opened two lanes of travel for northbound and southbound travel of Telegraph with plans to open two more by mid-December.