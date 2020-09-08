Telehealth and virtual help available for those fighting addiction during pandemic isolation

It has been six months since the pandemic came to America - and the isolation and stress can easily become the perfect storm for substance abuse - but there is help out there.

As the COVID 19 crisis continues an organization that provides counseling services to adults and children suffering from mental health conditions and substance abuse says it's noticing an increase.

"I think there have been some changes in everyone's life during this time, that can add to stressors," said Jill Blackson, Community Care Services. "That can make some early in recovery or maybe have been in recovery, relapse."

It's a daunting reality as September highlights National Recovery Month.

Community Care Services says it will not allow the COVID-19 crisis to spawn another crisis.

"It's important that people know that you can still get the help even if you can't physically be in the building," Blackson said.

"Therapists who were on-site are now set up off-site and are able to see clines virtually through telehealth or over the phone," she said.

Some therapists are also starting to see clients in the community...but will follow safety protocols,. like wearing a mask when meeting with their client

"Some of our staff who are community-based are going out into the community and are back doing so," Blackson said.

Experts say just because the counseling session is via Zoom or over the phone doesn't mean it's ineffective.

Community Care Services believes having a trusted trained expert who listens and the client can talk to is one key to recovery.

"I think being able to stay in touch with your therapist is crucial during this time," she said. "Or if you have not gotten one, engaging with someone who can help you with some of these tough times."

Community Care Services provides resources for over 3,000 metro Detroiters. To learn more, CLICK HERE.

