First the snow, then the rain. Next? Ice.

While the precipitation is done for the time being, Southeast Michigan is about to descend into single-digit wind chills and freezing temperatures.

A wild day of weather in Metro Detroit is not finished yet with a likely refreeze on the way.

Re-freeze expected for Metro Detroit

Part of Wednesday tipped above freezing for the first time in two weeks in Southeast Michigan, warming the falling snow into rain and creating a slushy mess on the roads.

Temperatures have settled back down and will remain below freezing for the next several days.

All the rain that fell will now freeze over into ice.

"Yea, the refreeze is a big challenge," said Craig Bryson, with the Road Commission for Oakland County. "We're concerned about that with the temperatures dropping, depending on how far they drop, salt becomes less effective as you get down into the teens. There's so much moisture out there with all the slush and freezing rain, there's quite a bit of potential for a refreeze."

"The other thing that's tough about this is the duration. We've had people in since 9 o'clock last night and we're going to be overnight tonight. We'll be cleaning up tomorrow, so we've got to space out our people so we don't burn everybody out and then not be able to do anything tomorrow when we still got cleanup to do," said Byrson.

The rapid drop in temperatures is expected to kick in as night descends over Southeast Michigan.

Most parts of the region will dip into the teens by Thursday morning.

The wind chill could be even worse, with conditions feeling like the single-digits around Metro Detroit.

Vehicle winter weather preps:

Put together a winter emergency kit to keep in your vehicle: Include an ice-scraper and snow brush, jumper cables, a roadside emergency kit, a flashlight with batteries, hand-warmers, extra warm clothing like gloves and socks, a blanket, a portable charger, washer fluid, hazard lights, flares, sunglasses to protect against glare, and other necessities.

Scrape the snow off your windshield and back window before driving. In Michigan, you can be fined for failing to do so

Ensure your gas tank is at least half full before a storm.

Maintenance: Check your windshield wipers, tire pressure, battery, fluid levels, etc.

Check the news, online maps, and other outlets for road closures.

Switch to snow tires for the winter.

Winter driving tips:

Reduce your speed and maintain a safe distance between your vehicle and others. It is advised to stay six to eight car lengths away from any snowplow tucks.

Do not use cruise control, brake abruptly, or make any sudden maneuvers on wet or frozen surfaces to prevent hydroplaning.

