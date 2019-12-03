Testa Barra kicks off Patron launch party with special edition Tequila
Cocktail and Kitchen brand Testa Barra is kicking off its launch party on Dec. 12 with its own special edition Tequila. After a month-long process, the drink experts have settled on the perfect combination.
And you can make it too. It's called the Spicy Mayor.
Ingredients:
- 2 oz El Mayor Anejo
- 1 oz Lime
- 1 oz Agave
- 2 piece pineapple
- 1 piece serrano pepper
- Shake strain
- Garnish: serrano ice cube Pinot Noir Float 1 oz
- Glass