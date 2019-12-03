Expand / Collapse search

Testa Barra kicks off Patron launch party with special edition Tequila

Published 
Cooking School
FOX 2 Detroit

Cocktail and Kitchen brand Testa Barra is kicking off its launch party on Dec. 12 with its own special edition Tequila. After a month-long process, the drink experts have settled on the perfect combination.

Patron partners with Testa Barra special edition Tequila

After a month-long process, Macomb-based Testa Barra has released an exclusive special edition tequila in conjunction with Patron.

And you can make it too. It's called the Spicy Mayor.

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz El Mayor Anejo
  • 1 oz Lime
  • 1 oz Agave
  • 2 piece pineapple
  • 1 piece serrano pepper
  • Shake strain
  • Garnish: serrano ice cube Pinot Noir Float 1 oz
  • Glass