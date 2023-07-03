Texas man arrested for shooting California man later found dead in semi-truck in Van Buren Township
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A shooting between two out-of-state men in Van Buren Township left one dead, police said.
The victim was found in a tractor-trailer cab in late June with police later determining the gunman was the driver of a separate semi-truck. Later identified as Mark Shaw, 39 of Texas, he was arraigned in court Monday on first-degree murder charges.
Police were first called to the 10800 block of Belleville Road around 1 p.m. on June 29 when someone told dispatch that both of the side windows of the cab had been broken out.
When officers arrived, they found a 47-year-old man from California dead from a gunshot wound.
After reviewing video footage, police observed an argument between two men, escalating to one person pulling out a handgun and shooting the other. Video footage further helped police ascertain that the suspect shooter was driving a semi-truck.
Township safety cameras helped police identify the license plate, later helping police locate the truck. The driver was arrested a short time later and a weapon was found inside the vehicle.
Shaw was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm. He was given a $200,000 bond.
He'll be back in court on Aug. 12.