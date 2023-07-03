Suspect arrested, kidnapped 2-year-old still missing following Lansing Amber Alert

article

Lansing Police searching for a 2-year-old who was reported to be taken by a 26-year-old man say the suspect kidnapper has been arrested. The missing girl is still missing.

Rashad Trice was taken into custody in St. Clair Shores around 5:50 a.m., hours after an Amber Alert was issued for Wynter Smith, a female toddler.

The alert was initially sent around 1 a.m. when Lansing police said they were looking for Trice after he allegedly took Smith over the weekend. They had last been seen around 11:30 p.m. on July 2.

The two were traveling in a 2013 white Chevrolet Impala and came from the south side of Lansing. The license plate is EJR6098.

Rashad Trice, 26

Calling it a "very urgent" situation, they asked anyone with information about their whereabouts to contact police.

With Smith still missing, police have asked anyone who may know where she is to contact officers at (517) 483-4600 or Crime Stoppers at (517) 483-7867.