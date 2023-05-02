Texas manhunt for Francisco Oropesa: Gunman found hiding in closet, was underneath some laundry

Authorities have confirmed the suspect they believe was behind the mass shooting of five people in San Jacinto County is now behind bars.

"He is behind bars, and he will live his life behind bars," San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said during a news conference on Tuesday night.

Officials said the suspect, Francisco Oropesa was found hiding in a closet underneath some laundry in the Cut and Shoot, Texas, a city located in Montgomery County.

FBI ASAC Jimmy Paul said a tip was received on the FBI Tipline around 5:15 p.m. and he was arrested by 6:30 p.m. by authorities with the U.S. Marshals Office, Texas DPS, and BORTAC. BORTAC agents are the special operations group of the Border Patrol.

Capers said Oropesa was injured and is in the process of being moved from the Montgomery County Jail to the San Jacinto County Jail.

Moments before Oropesa's capture was reported, the U.S. Marshals announced it would be adding $20,000 to the reward, totaling $100,000.

Capers added the person who called in the tip will be receiving the reward money that was just increased to $100,000 on Tuesday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

This latest report comes four days after a multi-agency search for Oropesa, 38, after he was accused of killing his neighbors in San Jacinto County. His picture was plastered across the greater Cleveland and Houston area with banners and digital billboards.

MORE: Reward for gunman increased totaling $100K for capture

Authorities say he was drunk Friday night when his neighbors asked him to stop shooting in his yard because they had a baby who was trying to sleep. The sheriff's office said the neighbors were found shot to death "execution style."

Residents as well were on high alert as the search continued with neighbors speaking with reporters on the condition of anonymity due to fear he'd come back to the area.

Officials also shared Oropesa's previous criminal history noting he had run-ins with the U.S. Immigration Customs and Enforcement. In fact, investigators described the 38-year-old as a Mexican national who had been in the U.S. "illegally" for years.

SUGGESTED: Family members inside home share moments leading up to shooting

For example, ICE officials said Oropesa was deported four times before on March 17, 2009, September 2009, January 2012, and July 2016. Additionally, authorities say Oropesa was convicted of a DWI in Montgomery County in January 2012, which prompted his third deportation from the US.

No other persons or suspects are said to be in custody as of this writing.

Oropesa will be charged with five counts of murder with a $5 million bond.