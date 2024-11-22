Thanksgiving travel guide: Best and worst times to drive in Michigan, holiday weather forecast, and more

Thanksgiving kicks off a busy season of holiday travel in the United States.

Leaving home for the holidays? Here's everything you need to know:

Travel estimates

AAA estimates nearly 80 million people will travel 50 miles or more for Thanksgiving.

The bulk of those travelers are expected to drive, with the auto group anticipating more than 71 million people will hit the road. AAA forecasts an additional 5.8 million people will fly, and 2.3 million people will utilize other methods of travel.

At Detroit Metro Airport, more than 900,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport during the Thanksgiving travel period - defined by DTW as Nov. 22 through Dec. 1.

Best and worst times to drive

Data from INRIX showed that the worst times to drive for Thanksgiving will be Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon, while the best time to hit the road will be on Thanksgiving.

If you're headed back Sunday, leaving early is recommended to avoid the bulk of traffic.

Here's a breakdown:

Best times to drive

Monday, Nov 25 - before 11 a.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 - before 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - before 10 a.m.

Thanksgiving - any time. Minium traffic imapct expected

Friday, Nov. 29 - after 1 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 - before 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 - before 1 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2 - before 8 a.m., after 7 p.m.

Worst times to drive

Monday, Nov 25 - 1-5 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 26 - 1-7 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 27 - 1-5 p.m.

Thanksgiving - any time. Minium traffic imapct expected

Friday, Nov. 29 - 7-10 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 30 - 4-8 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 1 - noon to 6 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 2 - 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Driving safety tips

Preparing for a road trip

"Don’t let car trouble be the reason you don’t make it to Thanksgiving dinner," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman for AAA – The Auto Club Group. "Before setting out for your holiday road trip, get a full vehicle inspection to ensure everything is in proper working order."

AAA provided a pre-road trip checklist to make sure your vehicle is ready for the drive:

Tires: Inflate tires and check treading

Battery: Batteries, which typically last three to five years, may be dying if a vehicle's engine is slow to start or lights are dim. Battery life can be Batteries, which typically last three to five years, may be dying if a vehicle's engine is slow to start or lights are dim. Battery life can be tested at auto shops . AAA members also have the option of having a company come to them to test their battery.

Brakes: Check brakes. If they are making a grinding sound or vibrations are felt while braking, have a repair shop inspect them.

Emergency kit: Check or make an emergency kit for your vehicle. Recommended emergency kit supplies include a cell phone charger, flashlight and extra batteries, first-aid supplies, drinking water, non-perishable snacks for people and pets, car battery booster cables, emergency flares or reflectors, a rain poncho, a basic tool kit, duct tape, gloves and shop rags or paper towels.

What to do if you break down

Even the most prepared driver can run into issues on the road. In fact, AAA, estimates that the company will rescue 570,000 stranded drivers nationwide over the Thanksgiving period.

Tips if you break down:

Pull as far over on the shoulder as safely possible.

Turn your hazard lights on.

Remain with your vehicle as long as it’s safe to do so.

Call for help.

Where people are going

Florida dominates the list of domestic travel destinations for Thanksgiving, according to AAA.

AAA used booking data from Nov. 26 to Dec. 2 to compile a list of top travel spots:

Orlando, Fla. Miami - Fla. Fort Lauderdale. Fla. New York, N.Y. Anaheim/Los Angeles, Calif. Tampa, Fla. Honolulu, Hawaii San Francisco, Calif. Las Vegas, Nev. Atlanta, Ga.

Weather

With just under a week until Thanksgiving, Metro Detroit's weather forecast is showing a snow-free holiday. The same can't be said for other parts of the country, though.

Certain parts of Michigan, including the Upper Peninsula, the northernmost part of the Lower Peninsula, and the west side of the Mitten will have a slight risk (20-40%) of experiencing heavy snow between Nov. 27 and Dec. 3. The interior northeast also falls into this category for the same period.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), there is a moderate risk of heavy precipitation for much of the Tennessee and Ohio Valleys, along with much of the central Appalachians on Nov. 27 and 28. This means that there is a 40-60% chance of this weather.

Photo courtesy of the NWS Climate Prediction Center

There is also a slight risk of heavy precipitation between Nov. 27 and 29 from the Mississippi Valley to the Northeast Corridor.

In addition to the chance for snow and rain causing travel difficulties, parts of the United States are forecasted to experience high winds and below normal temperatures over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Photo courtesy of the NWS Climate Prediction Center

Airport travel tips

DTW provided tips for having a smooth flight during the busy travel season:

Arrive early

During the holidays, the airport welcomes a higher percentage of infrequent travelers who may need extra time. It is important to arrive early to avoid the stress of rushing to your flight. The airport recommends arriving two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international flight. Allowing extra time will enable you to park, check baggage, proceed through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screening and reach your departure gate.

Use the DTW Destination Pass

DTW has made it easier for guests to access the Evans and McNamara terminals with the DTW Destination Pass program. In late 2023, DTW installed self-service kiosks allowing non-ticketed guests to apply for a pass and, if approved, enjoy same-day access to the terminals to greet family and friends arriving at their gate, spend more time with departing loved ones, and even explore the airport’s popular restaurants and stores. Since installing the kiosks, more than 64,000 Destination Passes have been issued. Information about the DTW Destination Pass program is available at metroairport.com/about-us/dtw-destination-pass.

Don’t wrap gifts before traveling

Packages that are wrapped may need to be opened by TSA, causing disappointment and delays at the screening checkpoints.

Check bags for prohibited items before getting to DTW

Attempting to proceed through TSA screening with prohibited items in your bag will delay the screening process for you and other passengers. To find out what is considered a prohibited item, visit tsa.gov/travel/travel-tips, and remember prohibited items are more than just weapons. All liquids and gels over 3.4 ounces are prohibited in carry-on baggage.

Plan for assistance ahead of time

Travelers who may require additional assistance should advise their airline or TSA ahead of time. More information can be found at metroairport.com/at-dtw/getting-around/accessibility-additional-assistance or by calling TSA Cares: 855-787-2227.

Follow loading and unloading rules

Never leave your vehicle on the arrivals or departures curb unattended. Unattended vehicles will be ticketed and towed.

The curb fronts at both terminals are reserved for active loading and unloading only and can become extremely congested during peak times. Airport Police will be doing their best to move motorists along to prevent traffic backups. Take advantage of the airport’s short-term parking at both terminals – $4 for 30 minutes or less, and $6 for up to an hour.

Pre-arrange a meeting location with the traveler you are picking up. In addition to short-term parking lots, two complimentary cell phone lots are available at the north and south ends of the airport. Please visit the following link for a map: metroairport.com/terminals/maps/campus-map.