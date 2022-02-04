THAW Radiothon raising money to help families pay for utilities this winter

article

The Heat and Warmth Fund is putting on its annual Winter Survival Radiothon to help raise money for families that struggle to pay their utility bills.

The 14-hour charity drive is going on from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, where the event hopes to pool enough resources to help low-income and vulnerable Michigan residents stay warm through the winter.

The call session will feature an array of fundraising challenges and sponsors, including corporate and foundation challenges, live and air check presentations, special incentives for donors during the day, and a silent auction.

"Our work is holistic, influencing so many areas of life – children need access to electricity as they engage in school activities at home. They need warm, well-lit homes to enable a comfortable learning environment where they can focus. And as we each do our part to continue to mitigate the virus’s spread, staying healthy and safe, families need access to running water," said a statement on the website.

DTE is the presenting sponsor of the charity drive. People can also donate online by going here.

An auction is also open, which includes several vacations, sports memorabilia, and event showings. More can be found here.

The number to call is 888-579-4950.