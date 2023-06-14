The 1975 to perform at Little Caesars Arena in October- how to get tickets

The 1975 will be performing in Detroit at the Little Caesars Arena during their biggest tour in North America to date - The 1975 'Still...At Their Very Best.'

The band will be at the Little Caesars Arena on Tuesday, October 31 at 7:30pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 23 at 10 a.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Tickets are also available via Exclusive Fan Presale from Wednesday, June 21 at 10 a.m. local time; sign up for the Exclusive Fan Presale here.

