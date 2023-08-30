The 2023 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day weekend has something for everyone
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2023 Michigan State Fair is at the Suburban Collection Showplace and opens its doors Thursday - offering plenty of fun.
Whether it be rides, circus shows, food, exhibits and even a home brewing competition, there is a lot to do.
In the meantime, we sent Rob Wolchek to investigate the attractions there. Watch the video to see what he found.
