The 2023 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day weekend has something for everyone

Rides, circus shows, food and more is at the Novi Suburban Collection Showplace. Rob Wolchek went to investigate.

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2023 Michigan State Fair is at the Suburban Collection Showplace and opens its doors Thursday - offering plenty of fun.

Whether it be rides, circus shows, food, exhibits and even a home brewing competition, there is a lot to do.

In the meantime, we sent Rob Wolchek to investigate the attractions there. Watch the video to see what he found. 

