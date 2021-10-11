The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency bloody supply shortage

The American Red Cross is experiencing the lowest levels that their post-summer blood supply has dropped in at least six years. In addition to the emergency shortage of blood and platelet supply, this summer's blood donor turnout has also decreased by 10%.

The American Red Cross urges donors of all blood types, especially type O, and platelet donors to make an appointment to meet the needs of hospital demands this fall.

Thousands of donations are needed this month to replenish the supply and overcome the emergency shortage according to the American Red Cross.

October donors will receive a link sent to their email for a free Zaxby's Signature Sandwich rewards, or a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice. Donors that come between Oct. 11-31 will receive a bonus $5 e-gift card.

Appointments can be made on their website redcrossblood.org.