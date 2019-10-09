The Doctor Is in: Cancer Fighting Foods

Content is sponsored and provided by Beaumont Health

Beaumont Health's registered dietitian Silvia Veri shares several recipes with ingredients to help reduce our risk of cancer.

Easy Lemon Lentil Soup

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

Pinch of hot red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon cumin

½ teaspoon turmeric

1 ½ cups dry red lentils

6 cups vegetable broth

¼ teaspoon salt

1/8 teaspoon pepper

2 tablespoons lemon juice



Instructions:

In a large saucepan or dutch oven, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add onion, garlic and hot pepper flakes and cook for 5 minutes. Add cumin, turmeric, lentils, broth, salt & pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until lentils are tender and soup is beginning to thicken, about 30 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and serve.

Makes 6 servings. Serving size equals 1 ½ cups.

Nutritional Analysis per serving:

Calories:220

Fat:3.5 grams

Saturated Fat:0 grams

Trans Fat:0 grams

Cholesterol:0 milligrams

Sodium:240 milligrams

Carbohydrate:33 grams

Fiber:8 grams

Sugar:4 grams

Protein: 13 grams

Recipe adapted from http://vegangela.com/2013/06/06/easy-lemon-lentil-soup/.



Spinach and Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing



Ingredients:

For the dressing:

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar

1 tablespoon cider vinegar

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon minced shallots

1 ½ tablespoons honey

½ tablespoon poppy seeds

For the salad:

5 ounces spinach

¼ cup slivered almonds

2 cups sliced strawberries



Instructions:

Place all the dressing ingredients in a small jar and shake.

Combine the salad ingredients in a big salad bowl and toss with dressing.

Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals 1/4 of recipe.

Nutritional Analysis per serving:

Calories:180

Fat:11 grams

Saturated Fat:1.5 grams

Trans Fat:0 grams

Cholesterol:0 milligrams

Sodium:60 milligrams

Carbohydrate:18 grams

Fiber:4 grams

Sugar:10 grams

Protein:3 grams

Recipe Adapted from skinnytaste.com

Apple and Orange Waldorf Salad



Ingredients:

2 apples, cored and sliced

Zest of one orange

2 oranges, peeled and sliced

¼ cup nonfat vanilla yogurt

2 tablespoons chopped walnuts

Instructions:

Combine apples, orange zest, oranges, and yogurt in medium-sized mixing bowl. Stir well and serve in four individual bowls or on small plates. Top each with ½ tablespoon of chopped walnuts. Optional garnish: shredded lettuce served underneath the salad.



Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals ¾ cup.

Nutrition Analysis per Serving:

Calories: 100

Fat: 2 grams

Saturated Fat: 0 grams

Trans Fat: 0 grams

Cholesterol: 0 milligrams

Sodium: 10 milligrams

Carbohydrates: 19 grams

Fiber: 3 grams

Sugar: 14 grams

Protein: 3 grams

Recipe adapted from Food & Health Communications, Inc. 1998.



Roasted Chickpeas

Ingredients:

1 - 15 ounce can chickpeas (garbanzo) beans

½ tablespoon olive oil

¼ teaspoon sea salt

(If desire to add other spices, consider the combination of cinnamon, cumin, chili powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle to taste.)



Instructions:

Preheat oven to 450ºF. Place chickpeas in a strainer and rinse with cold water. Blot chickpeas with a paper towel to dry them. In a bowl, toss chickpeas with olive oil and salt. Add other spices if desired. Spread on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, until browned and crunchy. Watch carefully the last few minutes to avoid burning.

Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals approximately ½ cup.

Nutrition Analysis per serving:

Calories:140

Fat:3 grams

Saturated Fat:0 grams

Trans Fat:0 grams

Cholesterol:0 milligrams

Sodium:430 milligrams

Carbohydrates:24 grams

Fiber:5 grams

Sugar:0 grams

Protein:5 grams

Recipe adapted from allrecipes.com.