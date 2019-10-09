The Doctor Is in: Cancer Fighting Foods
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Content is sponsored and provided by Beaumont Health
Beaumont Health's registered dietitian Silvia Veri shares several recipes with ingredients to help reduce our risk of cancer.
Easy Lemon Lentil Soup
Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 onion, chopped
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
Pinch of hot red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon cumin
½ teaspoon turmeric
1 ½ cups dry red lentils
6 cups vegetable broth
¼ teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons lemon juice
Instructions:
In a large saucepan or dutch oven, heat oil over medium-low heat. Add onion, garlic and hot pepper flakes and cook for 5 minutes. Add cumin, turmeric, lentils, broth, salt & pepper, and bring to a boil. Reduce heat, cover and simmer until lentils are tender and soup is beginning to thicken, about 30 minutes. Stir in lemon juice and serve.
Makes 6 servings. Serving size equals 1 ½ cups.
Nutritional Analysis per serving:
Advertisement
Calories:220
Fat:3.5 grams
Saturated Fat:0 grams
Trans Fat:0 grams
Cholesterol:0 milligrams
Sodium:240 milligrams
Carbohydrate:33 grams
Fiber:8 grams
Sugar:4 grams
Protein: 13 grams
Recipe adapted from http://vegangela.com/2013/06/06/easy-lemon-lentil-soup/.
Spinach and Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing
Ingredients:
For the dressing:
1 tablespoon red wine vinegar
1 tablespoon cider vinegar
2 tablespoons olive oil
1 teaspoon minced shallots
1 ½ tablespoons honey
½ tablespoon poppy seeds
For the salad:
5 ounces spinach
¼ cup slivered almonds
2 cups sliced strawberries
Instructions:
Place all the dressing ingredients in a small jar and shake.
Combine the salad ingredients in a big salad bowl and toss with dressing.
Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals 1/4 of recipe.
Nutritional Analysis per serving:
Calories:180
Fat:11 grams
Saturated Fat:1.5 grams
Trans Fat:0 grams
Cholesterol:0 milligrams
Sodium:60 milligrams
Carbohydrate:18 grams
Fiber:4 grams
Sugar:10 grams
Protein:3 grams
Recipe Adapted from skinnytaste.com
Apple and Orange Waldorf Salad
Ingredients:
2 apples, cored and sliced
Zest of one orange
2 oranges, peeled and sliced
¼ cup nonfat vanilla yogurt
2 tablespoons chopped walnuts
Instructions:
Combine apples, orange zest, oranges, and yogurt in medium-sized mixing bowl. Stir well and serve in four individual bowls or on small plates. Top each with ½ tablespoon of chopped walnuts. Optional garnish: shredded lettuce served underneath the salad.
Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals ¾ cup.
Nutrition Analysis per Serving:
Calories: 100
Fat: 2 grams
Saturated Fat: 0 grams
Trans Fat: 0 grams
Cholesterol: 0 milligrams
Sodium: 10 milligrams
Carbohydrates: 19 grams
Fiber: 3 grams
Sugar: 14 grams
Protein: 3 grams
Recipe adapted from Food & Health Communications, Inc. 1998.
Roasted Chickpeas
Ingredients:
1 - 15 ounce can chickpeas (garbanzo) beans
½ tablespoon olive oil
¼ teaspoon sea salt
(If desire to add other spices, consider the combination of cinnamon, cumin, chili powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper. Sprinkle to taste.)
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 450ºF. Place chickpeas in a strainer and rinse with cold water. Blot chickpeas with a paper towel to dry them. In a bowl, toss chickpeas with olive oil and salt. Add other spices if desired. Spread on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, until browned and crunchy. Watch carefully the last few minutes to avoid burning.
Makes 4 servings. Serving size equals approximately ½ cup.
Nutrition Analysis per serving:
Calories:140
Fat:3 grams
Saturated Fat:0 grams
Trans Fat:0 grams
Cholesterol:0 milligrams
Sodium:430 milligrams
Carbohydrates:24 grams
Fiber:5 grams
Sugar:0 grams
Protein:5 grams
Recipe adapted from allrecipes.com.