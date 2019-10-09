Expand / Collapse search

The Doctor Is in: Cancer Fighting Foods

Published 
Doctor Is In
FOX 2 Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Content is sponsored and provided by Beaumont Health 

Beaumont Health's registered dietitian Silvia Veri shares several recipes with ingredients to help reduce our risk of cancer. 

Easy Lemon Lentil Soup 

Ingredients:
1 tablespoon olive oil 
1 onion, chopped 
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped 
Pinch of hot red pepper flakes 
1 teaspoon cumin 
½ teaspoon turmeric 
1 ½ cups dry red lentils 
6 cups vegetable broth 
¼ teaspoon salt 
1/8 teaspoon pepper 
2 tablespoons lemon juice 

 
Instructions:
In a large saucepan or dutch oven, heat oil over medium-low heat.  Add onion, garlic and hot pepper flakes and cook for 5 minutes.  Add cumin, turmeric, lentils, broth, salt & pepper, and bring to a boil.  Reduce heat, cover and simmer until lentils are tender and soup is beginning to thicken, about 30 minutes.  Stir in lemon juice and serve. 

Makes 6 servings.  Serving size equals 1 ½ cups.   

Nutritional Analysis per serving: 

Calories:220 
Fat:3.5 grams 
Saturated Fat:0 grams 
Trans Fat:0 grams 
Cholesterol:0 milligrams  
Sodium:240 milligrams 
Carbohydrate:33 grams 
Fiber:8 grams 
Sugar:4 grams 
Protein: 13 grams 

Recipe adapted from http://vegangela.com/2013/06/06/easy-lemon-lentil-soup/. 


Spinach and Strawberry Salad with Poppy Seed Dressing 
 

Ingredients:
For the dressing: 

1 tablespoon red wine vinegar 
1 tablespoon cider vinegar 
2 tablespoons olive oil 
1 teaspoon minced shallots 
1 ½ tablespoons honey 
½ tablespoon poppy seeds  

For the salad: 
5 ounces spinach 
¼ cup slivered almonds 
2 cups sliced strawberries 

 
Instructions:
Place all the dressing ingredients in a small jar and shake. 
Combine the salad ingredients in a big salad bowl and toss with dressing.   

Makes 4 servings.  Serving size equals 1/4 of recipe.  

Nutritional Analysis per serving: 

Calories:180 
Fat:11 grams 
Saturated Fat:1.5 grams 
Trans Fat:0 grams 
Cholesterol:0 milligrams 
Sodium:60 milligrams 
Carbohydrate:18 grams 
Fiber:4 grams 
Sugar:10 grams 
Protein:3 grams 

Recipe Adapted from skinnytaste.com 

Apple and Orange Waldorf Salad 

 
Ingredients:
2 apples, cored and sliced 
Zest of one orange 
2 oranges, peeled and sliced 
¼ cup nonfat vanilla yogurt 
2 tablespoons chopped walnuts 

Instructions: 
Combine apples, orange zest, oranges, and yogurt in medium-sized mixing bowl.  Stir well and serve in four individual bowls or on small plates.  Top each with ½ tablespoon of chopped walnuts.  Optional garnish: shredded lettuce served underneath the salad. 
 
Makes 4 servings.  Serving size equals ¾ cup.   

Nutrition Analysis per Serving: 

Calories:                 100 
Fat:                  2 grams 
Saturated Fat:         0 grams 
Trans Fat:                 0 grams 
Cholesterol:                 0 milligrams 
Sodium:   10 milligrams 
Carbohydrates:  19 grams 
Fiber:  3 grams 
Sugar:  14 grams 
Protein:  3 grams 

Recipe adapted from Food & Health Communications, Inc. 1998. 


Roasted Chickpeas 

Ingredients:
1 - 15 ounce can chickpeas (garbanzo) beans 
½ tablespoon olive oil 
¼ teaspoon sea salt 
(If desire to add other spices, consider the combination of cinnamon, cumin, chili powder, paprika, and cayenne pepper.  Sprinkle to taste.) 
 
Instructions:
Preheat oven to 450ºF.  Place chickpeas in a strainer and rinse with cold water.  Blot chickpeas with a paper towel to dry them.  In a bowl, toss chickpeas with olive oil and salt.  Add other spices if desired.  Spread on a baking sheet and bake for 20-25 minutes, until browned and crunchy.  Watch carefully the last few minutes to avoid burning.  

Makes 4 servings.  Serving size equals approximately ½ cup.   

Nutrition Analysis per serving: 

Calories:140 
Fat:3 grams 
Saturated Fat:0 grams 
Trans Fat:0 grams 
Cholesterol:0 milligrams 
Sodium:430 milligrams 
Carbohydrates:24 grams 
Fiber:5 grams 
Sugar:0 grams 
Protein:5 grams 

Recipe adapted from allrecipes.com. 