The Doctor Is In: Handling Holiday Stress

Experts:

Dr. Maureen Anderson, Integrative Medicine Beaumont Health

Stephanie Macey, Nurse/Acupuncturist Beaumont Health



What is stress?

+ An internal/external condition or stimulus that challenges the homeostasis of an organism "An interplay between a stimulus and our adaptive response."

+ Influenced by:

Health/strength of the organism/person

Personality/perceptions of the person

+ Cortisol: increases blood sugar, decreases bone density and muscle mass, increased central fat, decreased thyroid function, change in cognition

+ Epinephrine: increased HR/BP. Shunt blood toward muscles, brain-amygdala, tunnel vision

Symptoms that can be caused by stress:

· Headache

· Muscle tension/pain

· Digestive issues/IBS

· Increased anxiety/depression

· Sleep issues

What is integrative medicine and how can it help?

. The science of combining multiple therapies to enhance conventional care

· Massage

· Acupuncture

· Yoga Therapy

· NDs

· RDs

· all practitioners have the highest level of training/certification and supervised by a physician

Some simple strategies that can be done at home to reduce stress:

· Maintain rhythms/routines as able

· Treats are ok but should be the exception rather than the rule

· Unleash creativity

· Tulsi tea

· Say NO

· Gratitude journal

· Self love

· Aromatherapy

· Move; dance to Christmas carols, wrap presents at the kitchen counter, while standing

· Outside at least a little-or enjoy nature inside,

· Put down the devices. Digital stress

· Social connection is good!-don’t over do-spread it into the new year

· Volunteer

· Reach out if suffering

· Be in the present moment

· BREATHE

