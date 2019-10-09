The Doctor Is In: Mammograms
Beaumont will host its first-ever "Walk-In Wednesday" screening mammogram event at nine locations throughout metro Detroit on Oct. 16 from 4 - 8 p.m.
Screening mammograms are covered by most insurance companies. If you do not have insurance, a cash pay option is available.
You will need a doctor's prescription.
Beaumont also offers a free online Breast Health Quiz to learn more about your risk of developing breast cancer.
PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:
Beaumont Breast Care Center (Second floor of the medical park building)
18100 Oakwood Blvd., Suite 200
Dearborn, MI 48124
Beaumont Cancer & Breast Care Center
27900 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336
Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
468 Cadieux Road
Grosse Pointe, MI 48231
Beaumont Medical Center
15959 Hall Road
Macomb, MI 48044
Beaumont Imaging Center
3581 West 13 Mile Road, First Floor
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Beaumont Breast Care Center (Suite 170 of the medical office building on the hospital campus)
5400 Fort St., Suite 170
Trenton, MI 48183
Beaumont Breast Imaging (First floor "Area B" registration inside the hospital)
44201 Dequindre Road
Troy, MI 48085
Beaumont Breast Care Center
4491 Venoy Road
Wayne, MI 48184
Beaumont Medical Center
6900 Orchard Lake Road, Suite 110
West Bloomfield, MI 48322