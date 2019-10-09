Expand / Collapse search

The Doctor Is In: Mammograms

Beaumont will host its first-ever "Walk-In Wednesday" screening mammogram event at nine locations throughout metro Detroit on Oct. 16 from 4 - 8 p.m.

The Doctor Is In: Breast Cancer Screening

A Beaumont Health doctor who specializes in breast cancer screening talks about the importance of mammograms and when women should start getting them.


Screening mammograms are covered by most insurance companies. If you do not have insurance, a cash pay option is available.
You will need a doctor's prescription.

Beaumont also offers a free online Breast Health Quiz to learn more about your risk of developing breast cancer. 

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:

Beaumont Breast Care Center (Second floor of the medical park building)
18100 Oakwood Blvd., Suite 200
Dearborn, MI 48124

Beaumont Cancer & Breast Care Center
27900 Grand River Ave.
Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe
468 Cadieux Road
Grosse Pointe, MI 48231

Beaumont Medical Center
15959 Hall Road
Macomb, MI 48044

Beaumont Imaging Center
3581 West 13 Mile Road, First Floor
Royal Oak, MI 48073

Beaumont Breast Care Center (Suite 170 of the medical office building on the hospital campus)
5400 Fort St., Suite 170
Trenton, MI 48183

Beaumont Breast Imaging (First floor "Area B" registration inside the hospital)
44201 Dequindre Road
Troy, MI 48085

Beaumont Breast Care Center
4491 Venoy Road
Wayne, MI 48184

Beaumont Medical Center
6900 Orchard Lake Road, Suite 110
West Bloomfield, MI 48322