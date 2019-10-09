The Doctor Is In: Mammograms

Content is sponsored and provided by Beaumont Health

Beaumont will host its first-ever "Walk-In Wednesday" screening mammogram event at nine locations throughout metro Detroit on Oct. 16 from 4 - 8 p.m.



Screening mammograms are covered by most insurance companies. If you do not have insurance, a cash pay option is available.

You will need a doctor's prescription.

Beaumont also offers a free online Breast Health Quiz to learn more about your risk of developing breast cancer.

PARTICIPATING LOCATIONS:

Beaumont Breast Care Center (Second floor of the medical park building)

18100 Oakwood Blvd., Suite 200

Dearborn, MI 48124

Beaumont Cancer & Breast Care Center

27900 Grand River Ave.

Farmington Hills, MI 48336

Beaumont Hospital, Grosse Pointe

468 Cadieux Road

Grosse Pointe, MI 48231

Beaumont Medical Center

15959 Hall Road

Macomb, MI 48044

Beaumont Imaging Center

3581 West 13 Mile Road, First Floor

Royal Oak, MI 48073

Beaumont Breast Care Center (Suite 170 of the medical office building on the hospital campus)

5400 Fort St., Suite 170

Trenton, MI 48183

Beaumont Breast Imaging (First floor "Area B" registration inside the hospital)

44201 Dequindre Road

Troy, MI 48085

Beaumont Breast Care Center

4491 Venoy Road

Wayne, MI 48184

Beaumont Medical Center

6900 Orchard Lake Road, Suite 110

West Bloomfield, MI 48322