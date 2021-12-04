The family of Tate Myre set up a scholarship fund in his memory

17-year-old Tate Myre was one of four students that were killed at the shooting on Nov. 30th at Oxford High School. Myre was a football standout at Oxford High School and had just visited the University of Toledo.

The Myre family established an endowed scholarship in Tate's name and memory. Each year, funds will be used to help Oxford High School graduates offset the cost of college tuition.

"This will allow Tate and his family to continue to support the Oxford community for years to come and create some good in wake of this tragedy," said the scholarship flyer.

Online donations can be made at https://cfound.org.

Checks can be made out to:

Community Foundation of Greater Rochester or CFGR and "Myre Scholarship" written on the memo line

P.P. Box 80431

Rochester, Michigan 48307-0431

For any questions or inquiries, the Community Foundation of Greater Rochester can be reached at (248)608-2804.

