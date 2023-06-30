'The Friends Experience' opening in Metro Detroit

Ever seen the Friends episode "The One Near Detroit?"

Likely not - since it only just arrived on June 30. It's also not an episode, but the latest homage to the popular sitcom TV show. And now it's arrived Great Lakes Crossing in Auburn Hills.

The exhibit, which opens Friday, June 30, allows fans to sit on the iconic orange couch, kick their feet up on the boy's apartment table, or dance in front of the fountain that everyone recognizes.

Running the entire summer, the 17,000-square-foot show gives fans the opportunity to immerse themselves in every facet of the show, from their apartments to the Central Perk coffee shop. You'll also find several other well-known artifacts from the show in attendance.

That includes props and costumes of each character.

After opening as a pop-up shop in New York City in 2019, the traveling installation has made several stops around the U.S. and Europe. Now, it hits Metro Detroit.

To experience it yourself, you'll need to get tickets, which can be bought at this link.

There will also be a show with exclusive merchandise honoring the show.

Information

The exhibit will go form June 30 to Sept. 24 and will be based at Entry 1 across from Nordstrom Rack.

There are time slots From Wednesday to Sunday every 30 minutes:

Wednesdays: 5 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. (last entry)

Thursdays and Fridays: 12 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. (last entry)

Saturdays: 10 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. (last entry)

Sundays: 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. (last entry)

Guided Group tickets start at 9:30am on Saturdays and Sundays

All ages are welcome, though any guests under 12 much have an adult who is 18 or older. Children 3 and younger don't need a ticket.