The Hudson Cafe, popular Detroit brunch spot, announces Northville location

The Hudson Café plans to open a new restaurant in Northville next year.

It will be the second location for the popular Detroit brunch spot that features a menu that's both sweet and savory.

Rendering of The Hudson Cafe in Northville (Designed by Olon Interior)

Renovations have started where the eatery will be near 6 Mile and Haggerty roads. The café is expected to be up and running by early 2023.

Hudson said it will provide more details, including the exact location, soon and keep people updated on the progress.

If you can't wait until next year, you can try the original location at 1241 Woodward Ave. in Detroit.