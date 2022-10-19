'The Masked Singer' reveal: Maize, Mermaid did not 'survive' Wednesday night's competition

It was Andrew Lloyd Webber night on "The Masked Singer" and the celebrity guest was, well, the legendary Andrew Lloyd Webber himself.

Webber is a world-renowned composer who is best known for both the stage and movie adaptations of classics such as "The Phantom of the Opera," "Jesus Christ Superstar," "Cats," and "Evita."

So, suffice it to say, this guy knows something about music.

Webber joined "The Masked Singer’s" usual panelists for a riveting double-reveal and the audience had to say farewell to Maize and Mermaid.

Maize and Mermaid pictured side by side.CREDIT: FOX

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Season 8, episode 4, of "The Masked Singer."

Maize

"It’s corn!" (For all you TikToker fans out there). Actually, it’s comedian, singer and actor Mario Cantone.

The "Sex and The City" alum had to unfortunately say goodbye to "The Masked Singer" stage but was left with loads of compliments from Webber after his performance.

"I’ll live on that for the rest of my life, so. I think you’re incredible," Cantone said to Webber after removing his mask.

"You know the best thing is that you said I was young," Cantone joked.

"You sounded so fresh, and it was a wonderful way you hit all those top notes and thank you very, very much because it was great to hear you sing like that," Webber said.

Host Nick Cannon said, while Cantone is a hilarious comedian and talented actor, he was surprised to hear the voice that came out during his performance.

"Well, that’s why I did this, because I want people to know I can sing and I do a lot of Broadway benefits and every time I do one, people say, ‘I didn’t know you could sing,’" Cantone explained.

Panelist Nicole Scherzinger chimed in to say the beauty of "The Masked Singer" is having people like Cantone who have a hidden talent and giving them a platform where they can showcase it to the world.

Mermaid

The sultry and soulful voice behind the sparkly Mermaid mask was none other than legendary and Grammy-winning singer/songwriter Gloria Gaynor.

Panelist Robin Thicke was so excited to see the iconic singer that he even jumped on top of the panelists’ table and gave her a standing ovation.

Gaynor is known for hits such as "I Will Survive," "Let Me Know," and "I Am What I Am."

"We are so honored, you look gorgeous, you sang gorgeous. Thank you for blessing us," Thicke said.

"Do you know what an honor for me to hear you live like this," Webber said, to which Gaynor answered, "Well it was my honor, thank you."

"You are one of the greatest singers of our generation," Webber added.

Gaynor explained she had been a fan of "The Masked Singer" and thought it would be "so much fun" to partake.

"I said, ‘Yeah, I got to do this,’" she said.

Rated TV-PG. Eight seasons. Featuring: Ken Jeong, Robin Thicke, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Nick Cannon.

