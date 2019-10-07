The Queen is hiring someone to live at Buckingham Palace and look after her horses

If you dream of a job that allows you to care for horses while living at Buckingham Palace, the perfect role may have just opened up.

Queen Elizabeth II is hiring a full-time “Liveried Helper” to provide daily care for her horses. The person will exercise and train them regularly, making sure the animals are ready for their role in ceremonial activities.

They will also help to keep the Royal Mews at Buckingham Palace in tip-top condition, maintaining stables and cleaning saddles and harnesses. The Royal Mews is responsible for providing road transport for the Queen and members of the Royal Family by both horse-drawn carriage and car. It also trains the Windsor Greys and Cleveland Bays, the horses that pull the royal carriages, according to the Royal Collection Trust.

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth II attend a horse whispering demonstation at the Royal Mews, Buckingham Palace on October 21, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The right person for the job will be inspired “knowing that your horses are ready to perform on the world stage,” a description for the role reads.

“It’s feeling inspired to deliver to the highest standards, helping to present ceremonial activities that are enjoyed by millions. This is what makes working for the Royal Household exceptional,” the royal job description states.

The applicant will need to be a “highly capable and confident rider,” with willingness to learn how to drive carriages and has a “flexible and proactive approach to work.”

Advertisement

The person will receive accommodation at Buckingham Palace and be paid £22,400 per year — or roughly $27,610. The will also have the opportunity to play a part in ceremonial events, helping coachmen with riding and driving the horses.

Benefits of the job include “a comprehensive benefits package, 33 days holiday (inclusive of Bank Holidays), a 15 per cent employer contribution pension scheme, meals provided and support for your continuous professional development.”

The application closes on Oct. 10 — and interviews will take place on Oct. 21 and 22, the job posting states.

The Royal Household was previously seeking a social media manager last spring, tasked with “finding new ways to maintain The Queen's presence in the public eye and on the world stage.”

This story was reported from Cincinnati.