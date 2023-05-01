The rain and cool temps stick around, but warmer by the weekend

Hello gang, a large low-pressure area will keep us chilly and damp into Tuesday evening.

We will begin to dry out Wednesday as low pressure pulls away from the Great Lakes. A WARMER PATTERN will kick in for the weekend ahead. Hurry up Mother Nature.

For the rest of Monday evening/night cloudy, breezy and cool with occasional rain and wet snow showers with a low of 36.

Tuesday: Cloudy, blustery and chilly with occasional rain and wet snow showers - with a high of 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, breezy and still cool with a high 54.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, milder with a high near 60.

Friday: (Cinco De Mayo) Partly sunny and PLEASANT with a high of 63 (finally).

Saturday: Partly cloudy and nice, with a high of 65.

Sunday: Sun and clouds, warmer with a high near 70.

