The Runway of Hopes and Dreams gala Jan. 10

Kids who have been diagnosed with a life-threatening medical condition will be showing us their courage on stage at Wish Upon a Teen and Motor City Movement's second annual gala.

The Runway of Hopes and Dreams is January 10, 2020 at the new Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center in Detroit. In recognition of Pediatric Cancer Awareness, Detroit Athletes, TV personalities and various celebrities will walk down a runway with courageous patients from Children's Hospital of Michigan.

Nancy Sovran from Wish Upon a Teen joined us in studio along with Joey from Channel 955 to tell us more about the event. You can hear from them in the video player above.

