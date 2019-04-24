Kids Kicking Cancer 3rd Annual Golf Outing Sept. 23
Kids Kicking Cancer is an organization that empowers kids to heal physically, spiritually and emotionally through martial arts.
Teen undergoing bone marrow transplant surprised with hospital room makeover
As most 13-year-olds prepare to head back to school this year, Kennedy Evans was preparing for the fight of her life.
"Someone Somewhere Tonight" in honor of National Suicide Prevention Week
In honor of National Suicide Prevention Week, a Michigan-based singer has released a song to remind us all that we're all going through something.
Help fund mini cars for kids to 'drive' themselves to surgery at CHM
Allowing young patients to "drive" themselves to surgery can help reduce anxiety and add levity to the situation.
Wish Upon a Teen surprises girl with heart disease with decorated hospital room
Wish Upon a Teen's Design My Room Program helps lift the spirits of teens who are in the hospital long term.
Breaking the mental illness stigma
Despite huge efforts to stop it, there's still stigma for some when it comes to living with mental illness. But recognizing the problem and asking for help can truly change your life.
D-MAN giving convertible rides to those in wheelchairs at Dream Cruise
Danny's Miracle Angel Network is once again helping make dreams come true by offering those in a wheelchair an opportunity to enjoy the Woodward Dream Cruise.
FightLikeDes Foundation raises money for college scholarships
Fighting for others when you are in the fight for your own life
Brandon Inge's Dingers for DIPG Aug. 17
A former Detroit Tigers All Star is back in Michigan, raising money for a charity that's near and dear to our hearts.
80-year-old cancer survivor prepping for Detroit Free Press 5k
Larry Kalosa is a cancer survivor, avid runner and volunteer.
Amy's Angels: CATCH Charity prelude kicks off this Sunday
The CATCH Charity helps kids with mental illness and keeps them from falling through the cracks. Dedicated to improving the quality of life for pediatric patients, the group receives special fundraising through activities and a board-designated endowment fund.
Killer's Fifth Avenue Bash in honor of Tom Kowalski June 27
Tom Kowalski brought jot to many in the sports world and around metro Detroit for years.
New Haven teen named one of top youth volunteers in Mich.
A 13-year-old girl from New Haven has been named one of the top youth volunteers in Michigan.
Mental Health Fair at Beaumont May 29
Experts will be at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak this week trying to break down barriers of mental illinesses that impact so many people in metro Detroit.
Operation Refuge STEAM Camp for Girls
Executive Director of Operation Refuge, Velma Jean Overman, joined us this morning to talk about the nonprofit and their upcoming STEAM camp for young girls of color. Watch in the video player above.
Runco Waste Industries, Elevate Detroit and Happy's Pizza team up to feed people in need
This weekend, Runco Waste Industries is helping Elevate Detroit, a non-profit organization who hosts free weekly BBQ's for the homeless and food challenged year-round, spruce up their gathering site on May 18, 2019! And Happy's Pizza is chipping in.
Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation holding Inaugural Child and Adolescent Behavioral Health
The Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation is bringing together advocates, service providers and health professionals to support the well-being of Michigan's children.
Project Scissor Gait Foundation's 5th Anniversary Charity Event
The Project Scissor Gait Foundation educates, promotes, and provides research and funding opportunities for those dealing with multiple congenital deformities.
Eagle scout candidate collects books to donate to schools
A local Eagle scout candidate is working to make sure every child can explore the magic of reading.
Lingenfelter car collection charity open house
Hundreds of classic and spectacular cars will be on display this weekend at the Lingenfelter Collection to help raise money for the American Cancer Society.