Breaking the mental illness stigma

Despite huge efforts to stop it, there's still stigma for some when it comes to living with mental illness. But recognizing the problem and asking for help can truly change your life. 

Amy's Angels: CATCH Charity prelude kicks off this Sunday

The CATCH Charity helps kids with mental illness and keeps them from falling through the cracks.  Dedicated to improving the quality of life for pediatric patients, the group receives special fundraising through activities and a board-designated endowment fund.

Mental Health Fair at Beaumont May 29

Experts will be at Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak this week trying to break down barriers of mental illinesses that impact so many people in metro Detroit. 

Operation Refuge STEAM Camp for Girls

Executive Director of Operation Refuge, Velma Jean Overman, joined us this morning to talk about the nonprofit and their upcoming STEAM camp for young girls of color. Watch in the video player above. 