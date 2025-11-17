'There is a goat outside': Goat runs amok in Detroit, found by two brothers on city’s west side

The Brief Two brothers were met face to face with a loose goat running around Detroit. Daelan Scott and his brother, Jupiter Star, met Smokey the goat for the first time on Monday. The brothers' investigation into the loose goat led them down the street from their house to the Psychedelic Healing Shack.



A goat got loose and scared a couple of people in a Detroit neighborhood.

What they're saying:

What do a loose goat and the Psychedelic Healing Shack have in common? Well, they're buds now, but a couple of days ago, it was a much different story.

Daelan Scott and his brother, Jupiter Star, met Smokey the goat for the first time on Monday since he got loose and scared them.

"I don’t know what to say, but he scared the female out of me," said Scott, who is afraid of goats. "You wake up out of your sleep at 7 a.m. not believing there is a goat outside."

Just like a big brother would, this was Jupiter's reaction.

"Just looked through the window to make sure he was okay, and my mom ran out with a knife. Your mom brought a knife. Yes, she’s afraid of animals," Star said.

With the mother's help, Daelan made it inside their west side Detroit home, and an unscientific theory emerged about why Smokey was so, well, excited. In true Detroit fashion, it does not end there.

The brothers' investigation into the loose goat led them down the street from their house to the Psychedelic Healing Shack.

"I kind of look like a goat; they’re gentle creatures, and they’re biblical. They’re very healing," said Robert "Dr. Bob" Pizzimenti, owner of the Psychedelic Healing Shack.

The doc took Smokey, along with Perfect and Angel, on his lot.

"They’re perfect, not a flaw. If it were up to me, they’d be in the house, but my wife won’t go for that," said Pizzimenti.

What's next:

He’s currently locked in a battle with the City of Detroit for proper permitting to keep the crew. And now that Smokey can’t escape, the brothers hope he can stay.