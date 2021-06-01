Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit
Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.
Free Fishing Weekend
- Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13
Fish in Michigan without a license during Free Fishing Weekend. The Department of Natural Resources lifts the license requirement twice a year – one weekend in the summer and one weekend in the winter.
State off-road trails, state parks, and boating access sites will also be free for the weekend.
Tie-Dye Pride
- Eastern Market Brewing Co.
- Saturday, June 12 from noon to 4 p.m.
Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Brightlytwisted are hosting a Pride Month tie-dye event at the Detroit brewery.
Purchase and tie-dye merch from Brightlytwisted. There will also be EMBC Pride merch for sale.
Evening Air Show Series
- Willow Run in Belleville
- Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 from 5-7 p.m.
This weekend airshow will feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and Cf-18 Demonstration Team.
Tickets are $85 per vehicle. Learn more here.
Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival
- 740 S Main St. Frankenmuth, MI
- Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13 at various times.
Live music, traditional German entertainers, a cornhole tournament, and lots of beer will be on tap for the weekend celebration.
Tickets are $5 and kids under 12 are free. Learn more here.
Swiggin' Pig BBQ Carnival
- Downtown Wyandotte
- Open Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13.
Rides and BBQ will be available all event long. Earlier birds who purchase a ticket will get a discount.
Tickets are $17 when purchased online before June 9 at Midnight. Learn more here.