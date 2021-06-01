Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com.

Free Fishing Weekend

Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13

Fish in Michigan without a license during Free Fishing Weekend. The Department of Natural Resources lifts the license requirement twice a year – one weekend in the summer and one weekend in the winter.

State off-road trails, state parks, and boating access sites will also be free for the weekend.

Tie-Dye Pride

Eastern Market Brewing Co.

Saturday, June 12 from noon to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Brightlytwisted are hosting a Pride Month tie-dye event at the Detroit brewery.

Purchase and tie-dye merch from Brightlytwisted. There will also be EMBC Pride merch for sale.

Evening Air Show Series

Willow Run in Belleville

Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 from 5-7 p.m.

This weekend airshow will feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and Cf-18 Demonstration Team.

Tickets are $85 per vehicle. Learn more here.

Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival

740 S Main St. Frankenmuth, MI

Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13 at various times.

Live music, traditional German entertainers, a cornhole tournament, and lots of beer will be on tap for the weekend celebration.

Tickets are $5 and kids under 12 are free. Learn more here.

Swiggin' Pig BBQ Carnival

Downtown Wyandotte

Open Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13.

Rides and BBQ will be available all event long. Earlier birds who purchase a ticket will get a discount.

Tickets are $17 when purchased online before June 9 at Midnight. Learn more here.