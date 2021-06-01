Expand / Collapse search

Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

By Amber Ainsworth
Published 
Things To Do
FOX 2 Detroit

Free Fishing Weekend

  • Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13

Fish in Michigan without a license during Free Fishing Weekend. The Department of Natural Resources lifts the license requirement twice a year – one weekend in the summer and one weekend in the winter.

State off-road trails, state parks, and boating access sites will also be free for the weekend.

Tie-Dye Pride 

  • Eastern Market Brewing Co.
  • Saturday, June 12 from noon to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market Brewing Co. and Brightlytwisted are hosting a Pride Month tie-dye event at the Detroit brewery. 

Purchase and tie-dye merch from Brightlytwisted. There will also be EMBC Pride merch for sale.

Evening Air Show Series

  • Willow Run in Belleville
  • Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13 from 5-7 p.m.

This weekend airshow will feature the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and Cf-18 Demonstration Team.

Tickets are $85 per vehicle. Learn more here.

Frankenmuth Bavarian Festival

  • 740 S Main St. Frankenmuth, MI
  • Friday, June 11, Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13 at various times.

Live music, traditional German entertainers, a cornhole tournament, and lots of beer will be on tap for the weekend celebration.

Tickets are $5 and kids under 12 are free. Learn more here

Swiggin' Pig BBQ Carnival

  • Downtown Wyandotte
  • Open Thursday, June 10 to Sunday, June 13.

Rides and BBQ will be available all event long. Earlier birds who purchase a ticket will get a discount.

Tickets are $17 when purchased online before June 9 at Midnight. Learn more here