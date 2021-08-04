Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Metro Detroit this summer

By Alexander Coger-Bonet
Lifestyle
FOX 2 Detroit

August Events

Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block

  • August 5, 2021
  • 8:30- 3:00 PM
  • Pontiac, MI 

ARise Detroit 15th Annual Neighborhoods Day

  • August 7, 2021
  • Registration Link: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=glr8cxbab&oeidk=a07ehpp9zehced79311
  • Neighborhoods Day is a volunteer-based event where registered groups can clean up in communities around the city of Detroit.

MI SB Fam Burgers and Bikes With Fusion Medical

  • August 8, 2021
  • 11:00 AM
  • https://misbfam.com/events
  • The Michigan SB Fam is hosting a fun event for families. They will also have the opportunity for people with Spina Bifida to ride a selection of adaptive bikes with the help of Fusion Medical.

Arts and Scraps Reconnect and reuse days

  • Saturday, August 14th,2021
  • 11:00 AM- 5:00 PM
  • https://www.facebook.com/
  • A fun outdoor event that promotes sustainability with STEM-related activities using recycled materials. Food vendors and stores will also be available.

September

Arts and Scraps Reconnect and reuse days

  • September 11, 2021
  • 11:00 AM- 5:00 PM
  • https://www.facebook.com/events
  • A fun outdoor event that promotes sustainability with STEM-related activities using recycled materials.
  • Food vendors and stores will also be available.

  • September 21, 2021
  • Fox Hills - Golden Fox Course Plymouth, MI
  • Starts at 8:00 AM
  • Registration: https://www.mercyed.net/golf
  • Promoting the 30th anniversary of the Mercy Education Project with a golf outing.

  • September 25, 2021
  • Ford Field Park, Dearborn, MI
  • 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM
  • https://www.metrodetroitanimals.org/event/mutt-strut-2021/
  • A walk and activity-based event where proceeds go to the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.

Lighthouse A Night of Inspiration with Your Generation

  • September 30, 2021
  • Royal Oak Farmers Market
  • 6:00- 10:00 PM
  • https://my.lighthousemi.org/ANightofInspiration/Static/Event-Info
  • Lighthouse is hosting a concert with performances by Your Generation in Concert, a talented group that performs different songs from various generations.
  • Proceeds will go towards supporting Lighthouse’s housing and food programs.

October Events

November

