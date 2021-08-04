Things to do in Metro Detroit this summer
August Events
Habitat for Humanity Rock the Block
- August 5, 2021
- 8:30- 3:00 PM
- Pontiac, MI
ARise Detroit 15th Annual Neighborhoods Day
- August 7, 2021
- Registration Link: http://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?llr=glr8cxbab&oeidk=a07ehpp9zehced79311
- Neighborhoods Day is a volunteer-based event where registered groups can clean up in communities around the city of Detroit.
MI SB Fam Burgers and Bikes With Fusion Medical
- August 8, 2021
- 11:00 AM
- https://misbfam.com/events
- The Michigan SB Fam is hosting a fun event for families. They will also have the opportunity for people with Spina Bifida to ride a selection of adaptive bikes with the help of Fusion Medical.
Arts and Scraps Reconnect and reuse days
- Saturday, August 14th,2021
- 11:00 AM- 5:00 PM
- https://www.facebook.com/
- A fun outdoor event that promotes sustainability with STEM-related activities using recycled materials. Food vendors and stores will also be available.
38th Annual African World Festival
- August 20-22, 2021
- Charles H. Wright Museum
- https://www.thewright.org/events/african-world-festival
- A fun weekend at the Charles H. Wright Museum with food, music, fashion, and workshops.
2021 Cass Golf Scramble*
- August 23, 2021
- https://casscommunity.org/golf/
- A golf charity event to raise proceeds for the Cass Community Social Services.
Michigan Humane Mutt March Weekend
- August 27-29, 2021
- https://www.michiganhumane.org/2021-michigan-humane-mutt-march/
- A weekend of fun events and fundraising activities where proceeds go to the Michigan Humane. A scavenger hunt with a grand prize of $1,500 will also occur.
Focus Hope: Kick 4 Hope
- August 28, 2021
- 10:00 AM- 3:00 PM
- https://focushope.edu/fh-calendar/kick-4-hope-2021/
- A group kickball tournament to raise proceeds for Focus Hope. Teams can include between 10-14 members.
September
Arts and Scraps Reconnect and reuse days
- September 11, 2021
- 11:00 AM- 5:00 PM
- https://www.facebook.com/events
- A fun outdoor event that promotes sustainability with STEM-related activities using recycled materials.
- Food vendors and stores will also be available.
Michigan Parkinson Foundation Lansing Parkinson Walk
- September 18, 2021
- MSU Campus
- Registration at 9:00
- Walk begins at 10:30
- https://parkinsonsmi.akaraisin.com/ui/lansing2021
Mercy Education Side-by-Side Golf Outing
- September 21, 2021
- Fox Hills - Golden Fox Course Plymouth, MI
- Starts at 8:00 AM
- Registration: https://www.mercyed.net/golf
- Promoting the 30th anniversary of the Mercy Education Project with a golf outing.
Michigan Parkinson Foundation Grand Rapids Parkinson Walk
- September 25, 2021
- Grand Valley State University
- Registration at 9:00
- The walk begins at 10:30
- https://parkinsonsmi.akaraisin.com/ui/grandrapids2021
Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit Mutt Strut
- September 25, 2021
- Ford Field Park, Dearborn, MI
- 9:00 AM- 3:00 PM
- https://www.metrodetroitanimals.org/event/mutt-strut-2021/
- A walk and activity-based event where proceeds go to the Friends for Animals of Metro Detroit.
Lighthouse A Night of Inspiration with Your Generation
- September 30, 2021
- Royal Oak Farmers Market
- 6:00- 10:00 PM
- https://my.lighthousemi.org/ANightofInspiration/Static/Event-Info
- Lighthouse is hosting a concert with performances by Your Generation in Concert, a talented group that performs different songs from various generations.
- Proceeds will go towards supporting Lighthouse’s housing and food programs.
St. Jude Walk/Run
- September 25,2021
- AAM World Headquarters
- https://fundraising.stjude.org/site/TR?fr_id=132475&pg=entry
October Events
2021 Komen Race for the Cure Detroit
- October 2, 2021
- 7:45 AM- 10:00 AM
- https://secure.info-komen.org/site/
Making Strides of Detroit
- October 9, 2021
- 10:00 AM
- Hart Plaza
- https://secure.acsevents.org/site/STR?pg=entry&fr_id=100950
- An annual walk hosted by the American Cancer Society. Proceeds help to fight cancer.
Eleventh Annual Men’s Health Event
- October 9, 2021
- Ford Field
- https://www.miumenshealthfoundation.org/mens-health-event
- The Men’s Health Foundation annual event promotes and teaches health in men.
All About Animals Spay-tacular Party
- Friday, October 22, 2021
- 6:00 PM- 12:00 AM
- https://allaboutanimalsrescue.org/spay-tacular-party-2021/
- A fun event that includes costumes, music, and auctions to benefit animals.
November
Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan 11th Annual Comedy Night Presented By PNC Bank
Advertisement
- November 4, 2021
- Mark Ridley’s Comedy Castle (Royal Oak, MI)
- Comedian Rocky LaPorte
- https://www.furniture-bank.org/events/comedy-night/
- A comedy show with dinner, auctions, and raffles.
- Proceeds go to the Furniture Bank of Southeastern Michigan