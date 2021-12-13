Things to do this weekend in Metro Detroit

There's one weekend left before Christmas.

Get some last minute shopping done or celebrate the season this weekend.

Canterbury Village Holiday Stroll

Dec. 17-19

Canterbury Village in Lake Orion

Walk through a holiday display of lights and decorations. There will be carolers, s'mores, hot cocoa, beer, hard ciders, cocktails, and wine to enjoy.

Tickets are $14.99. Children under 2, active military members, and veterans are free.

Victorian Christmas

Dec. 17-19

Troy Historic Village

Reenactments will let you experience Christmas celebrations in the 1850s and1860s.

There will also be carols, crafts, a Christmas traditions mini-exhibit, and hot cider and cocoa.

One day tickets are $10 for Troy Historical Society members and $12 for non-members. Weekend passes are $15 for members and $18 for non-members.

Holiday Artist Market

Dec. 18 from noon to 5 p.m.

Founders Detroit Taproom

Art made by Founders employees will be available at the market, so you can support local and enjoy a brew.

Kids Holiday Shopping Day & Art Workshop

Dec. 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Northville Art House

Unique artwork will be available for children to buy as gifts. Numerous pieces will be less than $15. There will also be wrapping stations and craft projects.

This event is free. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served.

Holiday Markets

Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Eastern Market in Detroit

Eastern Market has added an extra day to shop for the holidays! This is the last Sunday market of the season.

