Third dog still at large after jogger attack in Plymouth Township

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The Brief A dog is still being looked for by police after attacking a jogger the morning of March 28. Three dogs attacked a runner in the area of Ann Arbor Road and Main Street. The victim is hospitalized in stable condition. One dog was located and quarantined, a second was put down by police.



Plymouth Township police are still looking for a brown and white pit bull involved in a jogger attack on March 28.

The backstory:

Three dogs attacked a runner on Saturday morning in the 12000 block of Canton Center. The last remaining dog involved, was seen in the area of Ann Arbor Road and Main Street - if you see the dog, do not approach and call Plymouth Community Dispatch at 734-354-3250.

Officers responded to a 911 call from a witness that reported the man was being attacked on the ground and looked lifeless after no longer fighting.

The first police officer who arrived tried to render aid, but the dogs approached them in an aggressive manner. The officer shot one of the dogs, causing all of them to run.

The victim received first aid and was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for further treatment. That person is now listed in stable condition.

Plymouth Township Officers searched the area and found one of the suspected dogs, running loose, near an elementary school. The dog, a Cane Corso, was secured and taken to the Huron Valley Humane Society to be quarantined.

With the assistance of a neighbor, another dog, a Cane Corso, that was injured from the officer's discharged round, was found in the backyard of a home five blocks away from the scene. That dog was put down by police.

"Officers tried to secure the Cane Corso with a catch pole, which was unsuccessful. For the safety of the officers and the public, the injured dog was dispatched," the police statement said.

Related: Plymouth Township police searching for missing pit bull that mauled early morning jogger

Police identified the owner of the three dogs and the breeds of the dogs were provided to the police department by the owner.

Plymouth Township and Plymouth City Officers are continuing their search for the third dog - described by the owner as a pitbull, last seen in the area of Ann Arbor Road\ and General.

The police department is asking the community if the photographed dog is seen, call the Plymouth Township Police Department at 734-354-3250.