Plymouth Township police searching for missing pit bull that mauled early morning jogger

The Brief One man is in the hospital after being attacked by three large dogs in Plymouth on Saturday morning. An officer arrived on scene and tried to approach the jogger to render aid. That was when the three large dogs approached the officer in an aggressive manner. Officials attempted to capture the injured Cane Corso with a catch pole, but were unsuccessful. The dog was put down for the safety of the officer and the public, police say.



An early morning jogger in Plymouth was attacked by multiple dogs, leading to a police search with one of the dogs, a pit bull, still on the loose.

Big picture view:

On March 28, just after 6:30 a.m., Plymouth Township police were called out to a runner being mauled by three dogs on the 12000 block of Canton Center. It was later reported by the 911 caller that the man was on the ground and lifeless as he was no longer fighting.

An officer arrived on scene and tried to approach the jogger to render aid. That was when the three large dogs approached the officer in an aggressive manner. The officer responded, firing his gun, landing a shot on one of the dogs. They all ran away.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment and has been listed in stable condition.

Police began searching the area to locate one of the suspected dogs that was running loose near an elementary school. The dog was found, identified as a Cane Corso, was taken to the Huron Valley Humane Society by police to be quarantined.



Meanwhile, a neighbor helped police find another dog, which was the one that was shot. It was found in the backyard of a home, five blocks away from the mauling. Officials attempted to capture the injured Cane Corso with a catch pole, but were unsuccessful. The dog was put down for the safety of the officer and the public, police say.

What's next:

Officials identified the owner of the three dogs and an investigation is ongoing.

Police are continuing to locate the third dog, described by the owner as a pit bull, who was last seen in the area of Ann Arbor Road and General.

Police are asking the community if they see the dog in the photo above, call the Plymouth Township Police Department at 734-354-3250.