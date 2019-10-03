Third night of aerial spraying for mosquitoes on west side of Michigan

A third night of aerial treatment to combat Eastern Equine Encephalitis is underway, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said Thursday.

Areas completed include Area 3-1 in Berrien County, Areas 5-1 and 5-2 in Cass County, Areas 12-1, 12-2 and 12-3 in St. Joseph County and 13-1 in Van Buren County. Area 2-1 in Barry County was partially completed and will again be on Thursday's schedule, according to a release.

The MDHHS said that 186,000 acres are completed with aerial treatments, although not directly in the Metro Detroit area in a release.

The areas slated for treatment tonight are identified in the Aerial Treatment Zones Map and include:

• Areas 1-1 and 1-2 in Allegan County.

• Area 2-1 in Barry County.

• Area 4-1 in Calhoun County.

• Area 13-2 and 13-3 in Van Buren County.

• Area 4-2 in Calhoun County. (weather alternative)

• Areas 6-1 and 6-2 in Jackson County. (weather alternative)

• Areas 8-1 and 8-2 in Kent County. (weather alternative)

• Areas 10-1, 10-2 and 10-3 in Montcalm County. (weather alternative)

• Area 11-1 in Newaygo County. (weather alternative)

Weather alternatives are areas that may be treated if there is inclement weather in one part of the state, but not in that area.

Please refer to the County-level Aerial Treatment Maps for more details of the identified zones’ locations. These schedules are weather dependent and may change. All other treatment zones will not be treated this evening.

Aerial treatment will continue, depending on weather, until all areas of risk are treated or there is a hard frost sufficient to kill these mosquitos.

As of Oct. 2, EEE has been confirmed in nine people, with four fatalities. Cases are in Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo and Van Buren counties.

In addition, cases have occurred in 33 animals from 15 counties: Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Calhoun, Cass, Genesee, Jackson, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lapeer, Livingston, Montcalm, Newaygo, St. Joseph and Van Buren.

The mosquitos that spread EEE are still active and were caught in traps set Oct. 1 in southwest Michigan.

