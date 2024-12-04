'This is awesome': Company replaces 94-year-old Detroit woman's crumbling roof for free

Shortly after a story about a 94-year-old Detroit woman's crumbling roof aired earlier this week, offers of help poured in, and now, a new roof is currently being installed.

Neighbor Hannah Flack said she has been trying to raise money since July to help get her neighbor in the area of Seven Mile and Meyers roads replace her roof.

"Squirrels and rain were getting into her bedroom," Flack said.

Flack started a GoFundMe, where she received some donations, and she tried to apply for aid from FEMA and the city, but she missed the deadlines to apply. So, she turned to FOX 2.

After Monday's story about the condition of the elderly woman's roof, contractors began reaching out with offers to replace the roof.

"I saw your guys' article. She was in need. It’s Christmastime. Just doing anything we can to help," Lucas Graves, president of Roofman, the company that ultimately was selected to replace the roof.

Flack thanked Roofman and the community for their outpouring of support.

"This is awesome. I didn't think it would get done this quickly," she said. "I hope this is a message for everyone to be kind. If you see someone in need, be kind. Step up. It’s not always about us."