'This is home to me' Detroit DACA recipient celebrates SCOTUS decision

Samantha Magdaleno was shocked and overjoyed Thursday morning when the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration's plan to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival Program.

"I was prepared for the absolute worst, I had calls until like 3:30 in the morning last night," said Magdaleno, One Michigan for Immigrant Rights.

The program was put in place by the Obama administration, offers legal protection to young immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as children.

"When I saw that decision, I just couldn't believe it, I was expecting a terrible decision, and I was in shock for a couple of seconds," said Jose Franco.

In a 5 to 4 decision, the Supreme Court ruled the Department of Homeland Security's move to eliminate DACA was done in an arbitrary manner.

For DACA recipients like Franco Thursday's ruling is a victory and he no longer fears deportation.

"I was brought here when I was 2 years old, I know no other country, I have roots here, my family has roots here, my mother has roots here, we don't know any other place," he said.

"They're going to be able to keep their driver's licenses, in-state tuition, live their lives like their family members wanted them too," Magdaleno said.

DACA supporters held a small rally in Clark Park Thursday afternoon to celebrate the victory.

"We're going to be cautiously optimistic and hope the decision stands and we will continue to work here and provide for our families," Franco said.

"We have to continue that fight and we can't stay complacent but at the same time we have to celebrate this victory," Magdaleno said.

"This is home to me," Franco said.

