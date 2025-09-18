'This is why you do it': Lions Coach Dan Campbell excited for Ravens test on MNF

The Brief The Lions face the Ravens Monday night on the road in a marquee match-up. In 2023 the Lions were blasted 38-6 at Baltimore. Campbell said the team is excited to go back with that experience in tow, knowing a bit of what to expect.



The last time the Lions went to Baltimore in 2023 - it wasn't pretty, losing 38-6 in a game that didn't even seem that close.

The backstory:

On Monday Dan Campbell and Co. are going back to the place of the second-biggest loss the team has suffered under his leadership.

"You don't forget those because it was, I mean we didn't even, we didn't give ourselves a chance," he said. "I mean that game was, by the end of the first quarter, we were in a bad way. So I think just the environment, the opponent, most of our guys have seen them up close, real time."

Needless to say, Campbell is looking forward to getting another crack at the Ravens in a true measuring stick type of game on a Monday Night Football stage.

"We're looking forward to this, man, going out there at their place on Monday night," he said. "So this is going to be fun, man. This is one of those. This is why you do it."

Campbell says he sees a lot of similarities between the Lions and Ravens - not necessarily a mirror image, but the principles are very much alike.

There might be offensive fireworks for the prime time game - the Ravens boast the top-scoring offense in the NFL after two weeks, while the Lions are middle of the pack thanks to the season-opening loss.

Campbell was asked if he thinks they can win a shootout, if necessary.

"You've got to find a way to win, you know, and that doesn't mean it'll be a shootout," he said. "If it is, we've got to be prepared. It could be a low-scoring game — our defense has got to shut them down if it is."

Discipline on defense will be key, he said, adding that the Ravens attack all starts with quarterback Lamar Jackson.

"They keep you on your heels and you misfit a gap one time and you're in trouble," he said. "So there's a lot of three-yard gain, three-yard gain - and then 40, 50. So, you know, those are the things, man. You can, you can play great for 59 minutes and that one minute can cost you."

One big difference for the Lions is that the last time the teams played the Ravens did not have power running back Derrick Henry.

The key to containment will be gang-tackling, Campbell said.

"Trying to make him stop his feet, which is not an easy task," he said. "And they, they find a way to get takeaways (with their defense). Those are the common themes. So it's easy to say, not always easy to do.

"So we know the task in front of us, the task that we're given, and we accept it."

Injury updates:

Christian Mahogany - Campbell said the offensive guard is "good" after he suffered an injury to his right ankle against the Bears.

Marcus Davenport - Campbell said the defensive end is unclear. The team won't know until the end of the week.

"We're still getting tests and doctors looking at stuff," he said.

The Source: Information for this story is from Thursday's press conference at the Lions practice facility.




