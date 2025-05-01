Thousands protest on May Day across Metro Detroit against President Trump

The Brief Thousands protested against President Donald Trump on International Workers Day. Annual May Day protests typically highlight the history of organized labor, creating safer workplaces and better pay for the working class. A large rally also took place in Detroit with many holding grievances.



Scores of protesters hit the streets on International Workers Day, or May Day, taking a stand against the Trump Administration.

What they're saying:

From deep cuts in the federal workforce to mass deportation and high tariffs on imports. Many demonstrators in our area say they've had enough.

Annual May Day protests typically highlight the history of organized labor, creating safer workplaces and better pay for the working class. But on Thursday, organizers say it's about something much bigger: fighting to save democracy.

Honking horns amid political scorn.

The Novi Democratic Club is among many groups at Grand River and Novi Road joining in national protests on this May Day pushing back against President Donald Trump’s MAGA agenda just over 100 days into his second term.

A large rally also took place in Detroit with many holding grievances.

Tariffs on foreign nations are also a big concern, including the 25% taxes levied on imported vehicles and parts.

Those relaxed a bit, GM says the tariffs could cost the storied automaker as much as $5 billion dollars.

Gil Lambree is a retired autoworker.

"There’s so many things that I just, makes me very sad to see," she said. "If the tariffs are not taken down then the economy will be hurt alot and people are going to lose jobs."

The other side:

The May Day demonstrations took place the same week as when the president visited the state celebrating the first 100 days of his second term. Trump touted his flurry of executive orders that trimmed the federal government and launched his tariff program.

But those against the executive actions say they will keep making noise even as they lean into the guardrails built into the courts and federal checks and balances.

What's next:

President Trump has said his DOGE cuts have saved taxpayers $150 billion and that his immigration crackdown will make the country safer. But he says he will respect the decisions made by the courts - and will appeal wherever he feels it's necessary.