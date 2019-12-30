Three Cats' New Year's lobster pasta recipe

Three Cats in Clawson is serving up a special degustation menu on New Year's Eve. Dégustation is the careful, appreciative tasting of various foods, focusing on the gustatory system, the senses, culinary art and good company.

Chef Matt Prentice joined us on The Nine to tell us more about the dinner. You can hear from him in the video player and get his lobster pasta recipe below.

For reservations call (248) 288-4858. Dinner is at 9 p.m.

NEW YEAR'S EVE LOBSTER PASTA

Ingredients:

2t unsalted butter

1t minced garlic

2t minced shallots

1/2c tomatoes concasse (minced)

1c chardonnay

1t fresh basil- finely chopped

1c heavy cream

1c Maine lobster meat

1/2c grated Wisconsin parmesan

To taste salt & pepper

2 cups cooked pasta

2 lobster claws

Method:

Melt butter in saute pan. Add garlic and shallots and sweat; do not caramelize!

Add basil and tomatoes and allow tomatoes to cook down to a near saucy consistency.

Deglaze with chardonnay and reduce au sec. Add cream and reduce until thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Add lobster and season. Toss in pasta and plate.

Garnish with a lobster claw and herbs.