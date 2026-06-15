Three children found alone outside Warren apartment complex, mother arrested

The Brief A few children in Warren were found wandering outside an apartment complex without a parent. The manager at the leasing office says the children's mother is not a tenant. The mother has been arrested.



Multiple children were found wandering outside a Warren apartment complex on Monday and witnesses say they appeared neglected and covered in filth. Now the children's mother is in custody.

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Those living at the Warren Manor Apartments tell FOX 2 the small children, roughly two to three years old, were seen wandering the parking lot and eventually followed a stranger to a store. When that man returned to the apartment complex, the children continued to follow him. That's when he went to the leasing office for help.

That was at 2:30 Monday afternoon at the Warren Manor Apartments off Dequindre near 8 Mile. The children were described as filthy and neglected.

Warren police say when they arrived, they also got a report of a domestic situation at the apartment complex. A woman was arrested for allegedly attacking her son. Police say that woman was related to the two children. Officers then located the children's mother and took her into custody as well.

There was also a third child, an infant, who was seen with the other two children. All the children were placed in a police car.

The children were taken by Warren police back to the station, where they contacted Child Protective Services. One of the people working at the leasing office made sure they were at least cared for a little before they left.

"A manager took the kids inside and washed them because they were really dirty. It was really sad. It was messed up," said resident Jaylen Cobbs. "They are goofy, a little mean at times, but really nice kids and relatively unharmed and in good spirits and everything. Other than they were dirty, they just want to jump around and mess with you."

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The manager at the leasing office says the children's mother is not a tenant. It's unclear where the children were staying and how long they were left unattended.

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