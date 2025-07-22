Three dead in possible murder-suicide in Detroit neighborhood

article

The Brief Three people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in Detroit on Tuesday. According to authorities, the shooting seemed to stem from a family matter as all the victims were related. It is unknown as of Tuesday evening if anyone else was in the home at the time.



Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds on Detroit's Westside Tuesday evening, according to police.

Timeline:

Just after 6 p.m., Detroit police say they were called out to the 20400 block of Pinehurst for a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers say they discovered three people with gunshot wounds, all dead.

According to authorities, the shooting seemed to stem from a family matter as all the victims were related. They also believe the incident was isolated and there was no known motive.

Dig deeper:

It is unknown as of Tuesday evening if anyone else was in the home at the time.

The shooting is being investigated as a murder suicide.