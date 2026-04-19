Three killed in shooting outside Detroit gas station following crash-related fight

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The Brief Three people are dead, and a suspect is in custody after a shooting outside a Detroit gas station early Sunday morning. Police responded around 3 a.m. to a gas station in the 21700 block of McNichols Road. The shooting began after a fight broke out following a crash.



Three people are dead after a shooting stemming from an altercation following a crash outside a Detroit gas station early Sunday morning, police said.

The backstory:

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a gas station in the 21700 block of McNichols Road for reports of a triple shooting.

Investigators say the violence began after a physical altercation that followed a prior crash. It is unclear where the crash occurred, how many cars were involved, or what led to the dispute.

All three victims are adults. Police have not released their ages or said how many people were involved.

A suspect is in custody.

What's next:

The incident remains under investigation, and police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

FOX 2 will continue to update this developing story.