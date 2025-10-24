Three ex-Eastern Michigan basketball players at center of sports betting probe

After this week's illegal gambling scandal involving the FBI arresting former Piston Chauncey Billups, three local college players haven been accused in a separate scheme.

The former EMU athletes refused to cooperate in a NCAA probe into sports betting after sportsbooks flagged suspicious betting during three of their games last season.

The suspects are Jalin Billingsley, Da'Sean Nelson and Jalen Terry - who no longer are with the program.

They allowed the NCAA to analyze their phones, then punted participation in the investigation, asking that any evidence from their phones to be destroyed.

There was no punishment levied – because the trio wasn’t eligible to play anymore.

This on the heels of a separate, criminal investigation involving former Pistons player turned NBA coach Chauncey Billups, and others - and the mafia was involved.

"The mafia's role was essentially security and enforcement," said Matthew Schneider, former US Attorney. "The allegation is that if these victims didn't pay their debts, then the mafia was going to come after them."

Schneider said there are two investigations announced by the feds this week one involving throwing NBA games and another with an elaborate poker scheme.

"We will be living with this for years because this will drag out, people will have to decide if they want to cooperate or not," Schneider said. "Then it might go to trial and then there is an appeal and that will take 5 years or more."

As part of that NCAA investigation, they are looking at 13 athletes at six schools for alleged gambling violations.