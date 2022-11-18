Three kids, including 8-year-old, killed when speeding SUV rolls over in Lincoln Park neighborhood

article

Three children, including an 8-year-old, were killed Thursday night when a speeding SUV flipped and hit a tree in a Lincoln Park residential area.

The crash happened Thursday evening on Cicotte Ave near Porter when witnesses said a speeding SUV hit a tree, a fence, and then flipped multiple times. Initial reports were that four people were trapped and one was ejected.

FOX 2 has learned that three kids, including an 8-year-old, were killed in the crash while two other children are in the hospital with critical injuries. The two teens in the front, both 14-year-old girls, were critically hurt. The 8-year-old and two other boys, whose ages are not yet released, were in the backseat.

Neighbors in the area said they saw cars speeding down the street, going about 70 miles an hour, driven by young people - possibly teens.

"I just heard a loud bang," said one witness late Thursday night. "Screeching tires and a loud bang. I just came out of the house and saw that car flipped over on its side."

The witness told FOX 2 he was not surprised that the car crashed, based on the way they were driving.

FOX 2's Jessica Dupnack is in Lincoln Park to learn more about what happened. We'll update this story later in the day as we learn more.