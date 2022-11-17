First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night.
A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.
Neighbors in the area said they saw cars speeding down the street, going about 70 miles an hour, driven by young people - possibly teens.
"I just heard a loud bang," said one witness. "Screeching tires and a loud bang. I just came out of the house and saw that car flipped over on its side.
"To be honest I am not surprised the way they speed down here - it's outrageous."
