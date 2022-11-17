Expand / Collapse search

First responders at scene of flipped SUV in Lincoln Park

By and David Komer online producer
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 2 Detroit

SUV crash leaves flipped mangled heap in Lincoln Park

Neighbors in the area said they saw cars speeding down the street, going about 70 miles an hour, driven by young people - possibly teens.

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - First responders were at the scene of a serious vehicle crash in Lincoln Park Thursday night.

A flipped-over SUV could be seen on the front lawn of a home in the 1700 block of Cicotte near Porter. Witnesses said the SUV hit a tree, then a fence and flipped over.

Neighbors in the area said they saw cars speeding down the street, going about 70 miles an hour, driven by young people - possibly teens.

"I just heard a loud bang," said one witness. "Screeching tires and a loud bang. I just came out of the house and saw that car flipped over on its side.

"To be honest I am not surprised the way they speed down here - it's outrageous."

Stay with FOX 2 for more information as it becomes available. 


 