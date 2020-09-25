Three suspects charged in finger removal assault in Pontiac

Three suspects were arraigned in a grisly finger removal assault in Pontiac, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office said Friday.

Patrick Fredrick-Deon Leak, 40, of Pontiac, Patricia Deneen Osborn 56, of Pontiac, and Henry Rahsaun Simms, 32 of Pontiac, were charged in connection to the bizarre attack on a 38-year-old Pontiac man. The victim had four fingers severed from his hand and although all were recovered, only one was able to be reattached by doctors.

Patrick Fredrick-Deon Leak, left, Patricia Deneen Osborn, Henry Rahsaun Simms

On Sept. 21 at about 11 p.m. a deputy spotted the victim fall out of an SUV in front of the Waterford Regional Fire Department when a fire truck pulled up. The man was covered in blood and was missing four fingers from his right hand. Firefighters said the SUV pulled up alongside them and waved them down before arriving at the fire station.

The victim told deputies he was outside of an apartment located in the 100 block of Mechanic Street to meet up with a woman and her boyfriend. The woman told investigators they were planning on buying drugs from the victim at his apartment where the attack took place.

Once inside there was a knock at the door and the main suspect (who deputies did not name in their release), was let in. Deputies say he then began to assault the 38-year-old with a large crescent wrench. The victim claimed the female and her boyfriend also assaulted him and he believes he was set-up by them.

Deputies say the attack might be possible retaliation as the main suspect had been shot the day before and the victim may have been the one responsible for the shooting.

Firefighters rendered aid to the man at the scene and then they transported him to McLaren Oakland Hospital for treatment. Due to the severity of the injuries, the victim was later transported to the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor.

Three of the victim's fingers were found in the apartment where the incident took place. The fourth finger was reported to have been in the female's purse but then had been thrown into a grassy area when they fled the area.

The fourth finger was located near the apartment complex in a field. A blood-covered knife was discovered as well, which was more consistent with the victim's injuries. The alleged crescent wrench was not located.

All three suspects involved have been arrested and are lodged at the Oakland County Jail. The Oakland County Prosecutor issued the following charges:

Leak was charged with Robbery Armed - Life Felony and Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder - 10-year Felony. His criminal history includes First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and a Weapons Violation, according to investigators.

Osborn was charged with Robbery Armed - Life Felony and Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder - 10-year Felony. Her criminal history involves Receiving Stolen Property and Domestic Violence.

Simms was charged with Robbery Armed - Life Felony and Assault with Intent to Do Great Bodily Harm Less Than Murder - 10year Felony. His criminal history includes a charge of Domestic Violence.

