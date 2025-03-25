Three teens in Monroe caught on camera allegedly stealing $5,000 worth of vape pens

The Brief Three teens are accused of stealing from a shop in Monroe. Officials were able to arrest the three suspects thanks to video surveillance from the shop. The shop owner says the teens stole up to $5,000 worth of vapes.



Three teenagers are accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of vape pens from a Monroe shop.

What they're saying:

The theft was caught on camera as two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old allegedly broke in and rushed behind the counter, going straight for the vapes.

After an hour, they returned for more.

Dig deeper:

Returning to the scene of the crime was not the brightest move, as the Mobil gas station on Elm in downtown Monroe had many cameras that captured clear images of the suspects. This allowed detectives to build a solid case and move quickly in their investigation.

"After the search warrants were executed, evidence was found, and they were at that point arrested and taken to the Monroe County Youth Center where they await arraignment in juvenile court," said Monroe Police Commander John Wall.

Abe Bazzi, who owns the gas station, says the teens stole up to $5,000 worth of vapes, most of which have been recovered. Police say at least one of the teens and their parents are cooperating with investigators.

"This business has been in town for some time with us, and they’re good to the community. We want to make sure that our business partners and citizens feel safe and don’t feel victimized," said Wall.

"This is unusual; it doesn’t happen often. It’s a very safe area here," said Bazzi. "I want to thank the police department for the great job they did."