Three-vehicle crash kills woman in Macomb County

A 63-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving three vehicles in Macomb County on Monday, according to police.

The accident took place around 9:30 a.m. on 32 Mile and M-53 in Washington Township.

A 27-year-old woman from Riley Township, driving south on M-53 in a Ford Escape, ran a red light at 32 Mile and hit a westbound Jeep on the front passenger door, according to a news release from the Macomb County Sheriff's Office. The Jeep, carrying a 64-year-old male driver and a 63-year-old female passenger from Macomb Township, spun and collided with a 68-year-old male from Oxford in a Chevy pickup.

All individuals involved were taken to area hospitals. The Jeep passenger later died from her injuries, according to police. The Jeep driver, the Chevy pickup driver, and the Escape driver are all currently in stable condition.

The Macomb County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating the crash.