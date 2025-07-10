Throne Labs debut smart toilets at Detroit's Cadillac Square

The Brief A new smart portable toilet by Throne Labs is at Cadillac Square. To get inside you just scan it with your phone and send a message. The controls inside are hands-free and are motion activated.



Throne Labs is teaming up with The Downtown Detroit Partnership to bring new portable restrooms decked out with smart technology to Cadillac Square.

"They look like little spaceships. Everyone is curious about what they are," said Paul Koidis.

And — how the smart toilets work. To flush, all you do is wave your hand in front of the motion sensor.

"Actually it was pretty incredible," said Dewain Combs. "Cool, first of all - clean. And actually it was pretty enjoyable with the wallpaper, like I was on vacation."

Throne is looking to be the number 1 answer to your bathroom needs.

Cleanliness — convenience — and a bunch of high tech solar powered gizmos, to boot.

To get inside you just scan it with your phone and send a message. After receiving a response, the throne awaits.

"I didn’t even know this was going down. I just showed up, and needed to go to the bathroom, but it’s all good," said Rafael Statin.

So good they held a ribbon cutting — and yes, they used toilet paper.

"We will then be making a determination - do they work, is it affordable, is there an actual usage case for them?" said Eric Larson, CEO of the Downtown Detroit Partnership.

The data collected from Throne will help answer those questions. And if it will save the city money through convenience and cost.

One final thing users should know — you can't sit on The Throne all day.

You get a 5-minute warning and at 10 minutes — the doors pop open.

"There’s flashing lights: I almost stayed the 10 minutes to get the whole experience," Combs quipped.

"There’s a lot of pressure only having 10 minutes, I just got to say," Koidis said.

FOX 2: "Is 10 minutes enough?"

"Not for some guys, no," he said.

FOX 2: "Do you think this is the bathroom of the future?"

"Yes," said one young girl.

If you’re not ready to embrace the future of toiletry they still have the classic model there for you as well.

