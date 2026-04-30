Thursday Detroit weather - the big chill continues with rain finally tapering off

The big chill keeps rolling. Temperatures struggle again today, starting in the 30s and 40s and only making it into the low 50s this afternoon.

Rain is in the forecast too, but it won’t be a washout. Scattered showers early this morning will fade for a while, then return in a more limited fashion this afternoon.

Patchy frost is possible tonight, but Saturday morning looks like the better bet with lows dropping into the mid and lower 30s. We do get a bit of a bounce early next week, but it comes with rain and storms Monday and Tuesday before another cooldown arrives.