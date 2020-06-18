Thursday News Hit: VP Pence in Macomb Co., activists disagree with Gov. Whitmer's decision to reopen schools

Michigan is set to play another starring role come November in the presidential election and today Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Macomb County, one of the counties that was instrumental in getting Trump enough votes to become the president.

Pence will be making a number of stops in Macomb County as part of the Great American Comeback Tour.

The first visit will be lunch at Engine House in Mt. Clemens, a restaurant owned by area firefighters. After that will be a stop at Chardam Gear Company in Sterling Heights for a tour. The business makes parts for the aerospace and defense industries. He'll then speak at Casadei Structural Steel, one of the largest steel fabricators in the state.

Pence was last in Michigan back in February.

The president himself was last in Michigan about a month ago when he toured a Ford factory in Ypsilanti.

Michigan is expected to be a battleground state in the upcoming election so we'll likely see more frequent visits from the candidates.

Teachers, activists protest gov. Whitmer's return-to-schools plan

Advertisement

Some are giving Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's decision on schools a failing grade amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Members of the group Equal Opportunity Now By Any Means Necessary protested Wednesday night after Gov. Whitmer announced schools can resume in-person learning under Phase 4 of the MI Safe Start Plan. All regions in Michigan are in at least Phase 4 right now, meaning all schools could meet in-person in the fall if the virus stays contained and regions don't regress.

The protesters say the decision, though, is premature because there is no way to predict what the numbers will be in August and September. They also say none of the proposed safety measures will prevent COVID-19 outbreaks at schools. The group says schools should remain closed until there is mass testing and contact tracing.

They plan to continue organizing throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, Gov. Whitmer said she'll be releasing an executive order later this month that will provide additional detail on what will be required and recommended for schools to reopen.

Michigan "on track" to contain COVID-19, data site says

A volunteer group that's been modeling COVID-19 data in the United States says Michigan is one of only two states on track to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

The group is called COVID Act Now, and their website says they're a team of technologists, epidemiologists, health experts and public policy leaders working in partnership with several universities.

The group tweeted on Tuesday that they've moved Michigan into the states that are "on track to contain COVID."

Screenshotted: COVID Act Now

Gov. Whitmer shared the same sentiment earlier Wednesday morning in her COVID-19 press briefing, in which she made the school announcement.

"Our action is working. Michigan is standing out as having done well in terms of pushing our curve down," she said.

DAILY FORECAST

An Air Quality Alert has been issued for Thursday, June 18 for all of southeast Michigan, meaning pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for sensitive groups range.

Atlanta officers involved in deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks charged

The Fulton County District Attorney's Office in Georgia has decided to file charges in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks.

Former Atlanta police officer Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 charges, including felony murder.

Officer Devin Brosnan, who was present during the shooting, has been charged with a count of aggravated assault and two counts of violating his oath of office. He is now cooperating with the District Attorney's Office as a witness and this may be the first time ever an Atlanta police officer has testified against a fellow officer in the same department.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed by Rolfe the night of June 12 at a Wendy's restaurant in southeast Atlanta.

Brooks' killing Friday night sparked new demonstrations in Georgia's capital against police brutality after occasionally turbulent protests over Floyd's death had largely died down. Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields resigned less than 24 hours after Brooks died, and the Wendy's restaurant was burned.