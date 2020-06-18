Vice President Mike Pence speaking Thursday in Sterling Heights

Michigan is set to play another starring role come November in the presidential election. On Thursday June 18, Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Macomb County, one of the counties that was instrumental in getting Trump enough votes to become the president.

Pence will be making a number of stops in Macomb County as part of the Great American Comeback Tour.

The first visit will be lunch at Engine House in Mt. Clemens, a restaurant owned by area firefighters.

After that will be a stop at Chardam Gear Company in Sterling Heights for a tour. The business makes parts for the aerospace and defense industries. He'll then speak at Casadei Structural Steel, one of the largest steel fabricators in the state.

Pence was last in Michigan back in February.

The president himself was last in Michigan about a month ago when he toured a Ford factory in Ypsilanti.

Michigan is expected to be a battleground state in the upcoming election so we'll likely see more frequent visits from the candidates.